Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $136.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.71. The firm has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

