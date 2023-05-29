ING Groep NV Buys 53,829 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $44.48 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

