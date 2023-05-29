BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,656 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $224.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.37. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.