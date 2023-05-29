Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after acquiring an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after acquiring an additional 109,994 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,045,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $62.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

