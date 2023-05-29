Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $399.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $410.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

