Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $667,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.22 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

