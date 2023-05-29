Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,974 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WF shares. Bank of America cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.92 to $31.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

