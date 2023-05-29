BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases 506 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.25% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on USPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance
NYSE:USPH opened at $102.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.35.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.63%.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.