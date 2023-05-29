iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lifted by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 464.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,691,000. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,717 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,347,000 after buying an additional 302,205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $230.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $238.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

