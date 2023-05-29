ING Groep NV Has $21.23 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,838 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

