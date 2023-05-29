Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 303 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $203.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

