Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $69.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

