Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.77-$4.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.07-$1.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $103.37 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.