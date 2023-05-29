Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $143.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

