Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $108.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.14.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

