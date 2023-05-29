PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Creative Planning increased its position in PPG Industries by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $133.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.98.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

