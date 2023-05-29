Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Plans $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($3.07). The company had revenue of C$125.60 million for the quarter.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

