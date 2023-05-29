BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 3,018 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 504,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 62,467 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 397,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after acquiring an additional 175,985 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 74,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

