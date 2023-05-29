Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.65 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$7.70 and a one year high of C$12.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.47.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.46 per share, with a total value of C$52,300.00. Insiders have purchased 17,660 shares of company stock worth $178,651 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on WCP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.91.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

