BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.06% of Brunswick worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC opened at $77.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

