BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 230 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.15% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SXT opened at $72.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.