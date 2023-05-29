BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 646.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,353 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.63. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

