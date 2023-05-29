BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $78.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

