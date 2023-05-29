BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,280 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

