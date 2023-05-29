Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Equinix Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $729.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $710.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $697.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

