Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

PZA stock opened at C$14.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.84. The firm has a market cap of C$360.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.85. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of C$11.53 and a 1 year high of C$14.76.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$153.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9373385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

