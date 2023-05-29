Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Shares of GRP.U opened at $58.28 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

