BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 163 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.12% of Maximus worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Maximus by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Maximus by 588.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Maximus by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Maximus Stock Performance

Maximus stock opened at $80.33 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

