Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

WCP stock opened at C$9.65 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.70 and a 1-year high of C$12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.47. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89.

Insider Activity

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,300.00. Insiders bought 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCP shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.91.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

