Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Materion has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.
Materion Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSE MTRN opened at $104.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.08. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on MTRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Materion
In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Materion
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 59,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Materion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the first quarter worth $3,337,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Materion
Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.
