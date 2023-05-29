Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Price Performance

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $496.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.70 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

