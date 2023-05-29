Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis stock opened at $97.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

