Destination Wealth Management Sells 551 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

