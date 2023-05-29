Destination Wealth Management Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $70.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

