Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Raised by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX opened at $93.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

