Destination Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,897,000 after buying an additional 622,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after buying an additional 391,899 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,514,000 after buying an additional 1,017,386 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $70.40 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

