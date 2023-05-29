Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $193.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

