Destination Wealth Management Makes New $379,000 Investment in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

