Destination Wealth Management Invests $415,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.97 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

