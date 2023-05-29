Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $93.26 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

