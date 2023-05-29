Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.61. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

