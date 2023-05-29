Destination Wealth Management Invests $415,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

