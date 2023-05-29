Destination Wealth Management Takes $204,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $67,691.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,304.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $67,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,304.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,756 shares of company stock worth $3,060,588. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Iron Mountain Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $53.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.
Iron Mountain Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
Featured Stories
