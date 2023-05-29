Destination Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VSGX opened at $52.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

