Destination Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 8,581 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,961,000 after acquiring an additional 284,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 301,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,891,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after buying an additional 203,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 796,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after buying an additional 137,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

