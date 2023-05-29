Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

