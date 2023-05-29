Destination Wealth Management Takes $376,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $39.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

