6,011 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX opened at $52.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.