Destination Wealth Management Has $295,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,857,625.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.56 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average of $154.88. The company has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

