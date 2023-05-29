Destination Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in NIO by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

